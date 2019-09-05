2-alarm fire breaks out at Parkcrest Elementary School in Kamloops

A major fire broke out at an elementary school in Kamloops Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses began reporting flames and thick smoke coming from Parkcrest Elementary just after 5 p.m.
Kamloops Fire Rescue said the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm call, bringing several crews to the scene.
Officials say crews are now in a defensive position and could be fighting the blaze for some time.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
More to come…
