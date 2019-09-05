Kamloops
September 5, 2019 9:49 pm

2-alarm fire breaks out at Parkcrest Elementary School in Kamloops

By Online Journalist  Global News

Flames and smoke shoot out of Parkcrest Elementary School in Kamloops on Sept. 4, 2019.

Ian Curtis/Twitter
A A

A major fire broke out at an elementary school in Kamloops Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses began reporting flames and thick smoke coming from Parkcrest Elementary just after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: August was warmer, drier than normal for many B.C. regions

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm call, bringing several crews to the scene.

Officials say crews are now in a defensive position and could be fighting the blaze for some time.

WATCH: (Sept. 3, 2019) Two hikers, dog rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
elementary school fire
Kamloops
Kamloops Fire
kamloops fire rescue
kamloops school fire
parkcrest elementary
School Fire
school on fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.