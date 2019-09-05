2-alarm fire breaks out at Parkcrest Elementary School in Kamloops

A major fire broke out at an elementary school in Kamloops Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses began reporting flames and thick smoke coming from Parkcrest Elementary just after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: August was warmer, drier than normal for many B.C. regions

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm call, bringing several crews to the scene.

Officials say crews are now in a defensive position and could be fighting the blaze for some time.

WATCH: (Sept. 3, 2019) Two hikers, dog rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come…

Parkcrest school fire pic.twitter.com/w1xDPrKTvt — Ian Curtis (@icurtis3) September 6, 2019

More Parkcrest yikes pic.twitter.com/SjyYskvL3j — Ian Curtis (@icurtis3) September 6, 2019