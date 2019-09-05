LCBO, foodora partner to launch on-demand delivery pilot project in Toronto

If you live in Toronto, you may no longer have to leave your house for a trip to the LCBO.

In a news release Thursday morning, the LCBO and foodora announced they have partnered together for an on-demand delivery pilot project in the city.

“Never before have Ontarians had such power to choose when, where and how they want to shop with the LCBO,” George Soleas, president and CEO of the LCBO, said in the release.

This is the second on-demand delivery pilot launched by the LCBO and foodora in Ontario, with the first having launched in Ottawa this past May.

Eight LCBO stores are participating in the Toronto project, with most of them being in or near the city’s downtown core.

Currently, only users who are near the eight stores will be able to use the new service, which includes a $6 delivery fee.

On the foodora app, if they fall within the delivery zone, users will see a list of beer, cider, wine and spirits that they can order between 10 a.m. and one hour before closing time, each day of the week.

According to the release, customers can expect to wait 60 minutes before their order arrives by a Smart Serve-certified delivery person.

Customers must be at least 19 years old to use the service and if they fail to produce valid ID or appear intoxicated, the delivery person can refuse the order and the user will be charged a $20 fee, the release said.

The LCBO has already offered home deliveries through its website for several years, however those deliveries occur through standard mail services and often take a number of days.

