City of Peterborough taking up reins of off-leash dog park: staff report

The City of Peterborough may take over operation of the public off-leash dog park within Farmcrest Park at the start of next year.

A staff report recommends that city council approve the request from the Peterborough Dog Club (PDC) to terminate its agreement as operator the off-leash site in the city’s east end. It’s the only dog park on city-owned property.

The dog park opened in March 2014, with the PDC being the 20-year operator of the site off Ashburnham Drive. The PDC would assume full responsibility for the funding of startup costs.

However, despite the park being “well-received” and “heavily used” by the public, the staff report says the PDC was unable to remain financially viable as it relied on membership fees.

“Given the dog park is available to the general public at no cost, there is little incentive for dog owners to become members,” the report reads. Over time, the membership has become non-existent.”

The city says it met several times with the PDC over the past year to discuss its ability to continue operating the site. It also included input from the Peterborough Humane Society which stated it was not in a position to assume management of the dog park.

The PDC requested that its agreement end on Dec. 31. The staff report recommends the city assume direct operation on Jan. 1, 2020.

The report notes the city’s public works division was currently providing cleanup and grass cutting services and minor fencing repairs.

“The Peterborough Dog Club has approximately $6,000 in their bank account for operating expenses, which will be turned over to the city upon termination of the operating

agreement,” the report states. “Those funds can be held by the city in a reserve account to assist in addressing the infrastructure maintenance costs over the next several years.”

City council will discuss the report during its general committee meeting on Monday.

