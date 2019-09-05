Ottawa transit: 86 bus routes changing on Oct. 6, OC Transpo says

Ottawa commuters, take note: Dozens of OC Transpo bus routes will be changing on Oct. 6 after the launch of the Confederation LRT line mid-September.

Parallel bus service will run for the light-rail train’s first three weeks of operation but major changes are coming to 86 bus routes after that.

WATCH (Aug. 23, 2019): Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city



Depending on the route, some are getting renumbered, replaced, combined with other routes or split up into two or more routes.

Many routes – including the 94, 95, 97, 98 and 99 – will no longer pass through the downtown area as of Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, 53 bus routes won’t see any changes at all after the launch of LRT.

More than 15 months late, the city finally got the keys to the LRT system at the end of August.

The Confederation Line is expected to open to riders at 2 p.m. on September 14.

A complete list of the Oct. 6 bus route changes can be found on OC Transpo’s website.