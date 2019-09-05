Quebecers launch campaign against Bill 21, the province’s religious neutrality law

A group of Montrealers is launching a campaign against the province’s contentious religious neutrality law, calling on all Quebecers to protest against what it describes as a “discriminatory” piece of legislation.

“We want people to visibly show they are against the law,” said campaign co-ordinator Ehab Lotayef. “I am Muslim but I will choose to wear a Jewish kippah.”

The Non à la loi 21 campaign, which was launched on Thursday, is distributing buttons against the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s Bill 21. As part of the plan, organizers want participants to wear the buttons and a religious symbol in protest of the law.

Bill 21 prohibits civil servants in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols at work. While it has been widely criticized, the Legault government maintains it has support from the majority of Quebecers.

Those behind the campaign disagree. They argue citizens’ fundamental rights are being crippled by the province’s secularism law, saying it limits employment opportunities for those who wear religious symbols.

Lotayef likened the campaign to stone drops in a lake, saying “the ripples will propagate outwards” and reach others who are in doubt and change their minds.

Aside from the buttons, there was will also be a public day of action across the province on Oct. 6.

