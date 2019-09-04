‘They’re all true’: Hall of Fame goaltender Bruce Landon looks back on career with new book

Bruce Landon fulfilled a promise to his dying daughter.

The American Hockey League Hall of Famer from Kingston finished his new book, The Puck Stops Here, just three days before Tammy Jacobson-Landon succumbed to a rare form of cancer on February 20, 2019.

She was just 43 years of age.

“A few years ago, I started telling her stories and she insisted I write a book about my hockey career,” said Landon, who’s also a member of the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame and the Massachusetts Sports Hall of Fame.

Bruce Landon was born and raised in Portsmouth, a small village in the city of Kingston. He became a standout goaltender in minor hockey and proceeded to star with junior clubs in Chatham and Peterborough.

He was drafted into the NHL by Los Angeles in 1969 but never played a game with the Kings. He was sent to Springfield, Massachusetts where he carved out a minor league career with the Indians of the American Hockey League.

He also played a few seasons with the New England Whalers of the now-defunct World Hockey Association.

When his playing days were over, he stayed in Springfield and worked as the team’s general manager, and eventually part-owner of the AHL franchise.

In between, Landon did just about everything, from sales, public relations and he even tried his hand at coaching.

That venture, however, didn’t last very long. As a coach, his record was 0-6.

“All my stories are done from memory, and they’re all true,” said Landon.

“They’re stories about my playing days and my many years in management. It’s not a book with a lot of statistics, it’s just stories.

“They are my memoirs. I guess you can say its a story about my life. It was supposed to be a father-daughter project, but then Tammy got sick and I didn’t feel like continuing. She made me promise I would finish the book. She was my inspiration from start to finish.”

Proceeds from the book will benefit The Tammy Jacobson-Landon “I Can Hear You” Scholarship Fund at the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech in Northampton, Mass. where his daughter had worked for many years.