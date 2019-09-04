Police investigating death after altercation at Scarborough long-term care home

Toronto police say they are investigating the death of a man after an altercation at Bendale Acres long-term care home in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the facility on Lawrence Avenue East, near McCowan Road on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called for a confrontation between two residents. One man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

There is no word on the ages of either of the men. No arrests have been made yet.

The homicide unit has also been called in to investigate the incident.

Bendale Acres is a city-operated long-term care home.

“City of Toronto staff are cooperating fully with police in their investigation,” said Brad Ross, communications spokesperson for the City of Toronto. “Staff also extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased resident.”