Saskatchewan weather outlook: warm start to school year

August 2019

August 2019 was way wetter and cooler than normal in Regina, with 222 per cent of the normal precipitation recorded at the airport and temperatures trending a degree-and-a-half colder than normal.

Saskatoon was over two degrees colder than normal in August with just less than half of the normal precipitation falling throughout the month at the airport.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

6 degrees was where temperatures fell to Wednesday morning in Regina with the mercury slipping into single digits in Saskatoon as well.

Clouds will build into both cities during the day with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm heading into the afternoon, particularly in Regina, as both cities warm a few degrees into the 20s.

Wednesday night

Showers and storms start to ease during the evening before returning in parts of central Saskatchewan before morning as temperatures fall into low double digits or high single digits overnight.

Thursday

Clouds will start the day Thursday morning with the chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the Saskatoon and Prince Albert areas early in the day before sunshine returns by midday.

Southern and central Saskatchewan should manage to make it back into the 23-degree range in most areas during the afternoon.

Friday

The first week of school will finish on a sunny note across the province with barely any clouds expected on Friday as daytime highs get back into the 20s by a few degrees.

Weekend outlook

A noticeable shift toward more fall-like conditions will take place for the second weekend of September with daytime highs dropping into the high teens under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

The second week of school will be cool with afternoon highs sinking back into the mid-teens with more clouds and a chance of showers at times.

