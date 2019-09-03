Hamilton planning committee to seek grant for electric vehicle charging stations

City politicians are taking steps to address the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Members of the planning committee have voted to apply for a federal grant to cover half the cost of installing 20 vehicle charging stations at municipal parking lots.

The specific locations and costs of using the charging stations would be decided if the grant is approved by Natural Resources Canada.

A staff report also indicates that the city could cover its half of the installation cost, estimated at about $250,000, through a combination of reserve funds.

Ward 8 Councillor John Paul Danko says the application fits with the city’s mandate, noting that Hamilton City Council recently declared a climate change emergency.

The staff report says that currently, in a comparison of 18 area municipalities with a population over 100,000, Hamilton ranks last in the number of EV chargers per capita.

