September 3, 2019 2:30 pm

Jennings replacing Davis as Ottawa Redblacks’ starting QB

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jonathon Jennings (3) hands the ball off to teammate Greg Morris (22) during first half CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. The Redblacks are promoting Jennings to starting quarterback.The Redblacks (3-7) will replace the struggling Dominique Davis with Jennings when they return to action on Saturday against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Davis was pulled from the Redblacks’ last game after throwing three interceptions in a 40-18 loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 24.

Jennings went 16-for-26 for 208 yards and one touchdown after replacing Davis in Regina.

Jennings signed with the Redblacks during the off-season after four years with the B.C. Lions.

Davis, the backup last season in Ottawa to Trevor Harris, got the first crack to start this season after Harris signed with the Edmonton Eskimos.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

