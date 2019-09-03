Independent Winnipeg grocer again defies law to open stores on Labour Day

An independent grocery chain has again defied the law by unlocking its doors on Labour Day despite being penalized by the province for opening on holidays before.

Foodfare owner Munther Zeid opened all five of his grocery stores Monday, despite being threatened with a $10,000 fine for opening on Good Friday in May.

“We’ve been opening all the holidays, as we’ve usually done, and we’re going to fight it until it’s changed,” Zeid said.

But relief for Zeid, who has been defying the law all year and has a court case against the province pending, may be coming.

All three major political parties have indicated plans to review Manitoba’s Retail Businesses Holiday Closing Act following the Sept. 10 election.

In late August, the front-running Progressive Conservatives announced the party plans to scrap the act entirely.

The NDP have said they intend to review and modernize the act, while keeping retail workers in mind.

Similarly, the Manitoba Liberals have said they want to review the act, but not scrap statutory holiday closures entirely.

