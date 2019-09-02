Maxime Bernier calls teen climate activist ‘mentally unstable’

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has doubled down after attempting to discredit an internationally recognized teenage climate change activist by calling her “mentally unstable.”

After facing scorn on Twitter for his remarks on Greta Thunberg on Sunday, Bernier did not back down in an eight-part tweetstorm the following day.

READ MORE: Man linked to neo-Nazi group in U.S. no longer with People’s Party of Canada

He called Thunberg “the international mascot for climate alarmism” and claimed she is being used as “a convenient shield” by the left.

“@GretaThunberg is clearly mentally unstable,” he tweeted. “Not only autistic, but obsessive-compulsive, eating disorder, depression and lethargy, and she lives in a constant state of fear. She wants us to feel the same: ‘I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I fear every day.'”

“My concern is not for @GretaThunberg’s feelings, but for the millions of Canadians and people in other countries who will be poorer, will suffer and have their lives upended if we let her and the movement she represents impose their radical ideas,” he later added.

Former Ontario Liberal environment minister Glen Murray was among those who challenged Bernier.

1/8 @GretaThunberg has become the international mascot for climate alarmism. The goal of the green Left is to radically transform our society through hysterical fear that the end of the world is coming and we have no choice but to give up our freedoms and way of life. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 2, 2019

“What is @MaximeBernier so afraid of?” he said.

“He fails to challenge one scientific fact or idea that @GretaThunberg is advocating for and then attack her character and mental health.”

What is @MaximeBernier so afraid of? He fails to challenge one scientific fact or idea that @GretaThunberg is advocating for and then attack her character & mental health. She is advocating for the implementation of the UN IPCC scientist's recommendations. Hardly radical. 1/2. — Glen Murray (@Glen4Climate) September 2, 2019

Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden, became a European celebrity last year when she refused to go to school in the weeks before the country’s general election to highlight the impact of climate change.

She continued her school strike on Fridays after the election, spurring thousands of young people to follow suit. Since then, she’s met the pope, spoken at Davos and attended anti-coal protests in Germany.

She recently completed a zero-carbon transatlantic voyage to attend a New York climate change conference.

READ MORE: Third-party advertiser disavows ‘mass immigration’ message on billboards

She is open about having Asperger’s syndrome and recently said on Twitter, “When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

“Before I started school striking I had no energy, no friends and I didn’t speak to anyone. I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder. All of that is gone now, since I have found a meaning, in a world that sometimes seems shallow and meaningless to so many people.”

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And – given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

Before I started school striking I had no energy, no friends and I didn’t speak to anyone. I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder.

All of that is gone now, since I have found a meaning, in a world that sometimes seems shallow and meaningless to so many people. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

Bernier, who has represented the riding of Beauce, Que., federally since 2006, plans to run a full slate of candidates in the upcoming fall election under his People’s Party banner.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg arrives in New York after 2-week zero-carbon yacht journey

The party refuses to accept the scientific consensus that global warming caused by human activity has put the future of the planet in serious jeopardy, according to its platform on the environment.

“Many renowned scientists continue to challenge this theory,” it states.

WATCH: Anti-immigration billboards taken down following public backlash

Asked for comment about its leader’s statements, People’s Party of Canada spokesman Martin Masse said the tweets speak for themselves, and Bernier’s raising of Thunberg’s “mental condition” is “perfectly justifiable.”

“Her mental problems seem to be directly linked to the climate hysteria that she is pushing,” he said. “She admits that she is in a constant state of fear and panic and wants us to similarly panic in order to achieve the climate alarmist political goals she is fighting for.”

With files from the Associated Press