Wait times at Winnipeg hospitals down in July over June: WRHA

Wait times in Winnipeg emergency rooms and urgent care centres are going down, but they’re still longer than one year ago.

Documents obtained by Global News show the average wait time across the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority last month was one hour and 45 minutes.

That’s down from June, when the average wait lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

READ MORE: More nurses, paramedics promised by Manitoba Tory Leader Brian Pallister

However in July of 2018, the average wait was nearly 10 minutes lower than it was this July, at one hour and 36 minutes.

WRHA President and CEO Real Cloutier couldn’t comment on any reasons behind the numbers due to provincial election rules.

“Some sites are improved over a year ago, some sites have lost some ground over last year. (Every site) pretty much improved over June based on the data.”

The only site that didn’t improve on it’s June wait time last month was Concordia Hospital — its wait time went up by 41 minutes in a month’s time.

On average, wait times across the entire WRHA system were the shortest at the Health Sciences Centre in its children’s emergency department.

Health Sciences Centre also had the shortest average adult wait time at one hour and 33 minutes.

READ MORE: Economy, health care focus of televised Manitoba provincial leaders’ debate

The documents provided to Global News also contained data for the 90th percentile of patients — how long it takes for nine out of ten patients to be tended to.

Across the system, wait times for the 90th percentile were 18 minutes shorter in July than in June, at four and a half hours.

However that’s still twelve minutes longer than they were a year ago, with nine out of ten patients waiting four hours and 18 minutes or less.

WATCH (Nov. 29, 2018): Manitoba ER wait times better, but still second worst in Canada