Crime
August 30, 2019 6:22 pm

Barrie police investigating after man reportedly snatches purses while riding by bike

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole two women's purses while riding a bike in Barrie on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole two women’s purses while riding a bike in Barrie on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say a woman was walking on Collier Street toward Owen Street after visiting the bank when a young man on a bike came up behind her and snatched her purse before riding off.

READ MORE: Police looking for witnesses following mid-day break-in in Bradford

Police say the man was last seen on Owen Street heading toward Dunlop Street.

Story continues below

The next morning, officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported that as she entered a business on Worsley Street, she noticed a man on a purple bike smash the front passenger window of her vehicle nearby.

According to police, the man took the woman’s purse before riding away toward Mulcaster Street.

READ MORE: 43-year-old man charged with impaired driving after ATV crash in Georgian Bay Township: OPP

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for both incidents, according to officers.

The suspect is described to have a thin build, brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie and riding a purple bike.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service investigators at 705-725-7025, ext. 2658, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800222-8477.

WATCH (Aug. 28, 2019): Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at local business

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie news
Barrie Police Service
Barrie purse thefts
Barrie Theft
City Of Barrie
Collier Street
Mulcaster Street
Owen Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.