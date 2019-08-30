Barrie police investigating after man reportedly snatches purses while riding by bike
Barrie police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole two women’s purses while riding a bike in Barrie on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, police say a woman was walking on Collier Street toward Owen Street after visiting the bank when a young man on a bike came up behind her and snatched her purse before riding off.
Police say the man was last seen on Owen Street heading toward Dunlop Street.
The next morning, officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported that as she entered a business on Worsley Street, she noticed a man on a purple bike smash the front passenger window of her vehicle nearby.
According to police, the man took the woman’s purse before riding away toward Mulcaster Street.
The same suspect is believed to be responsible for both incidents, according to officers.
The suspect is described to have a thin build, brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie and riding a purple bike.
Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service investigators at 705-725-7025, ext. 2658, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800222-8477.
