Kootenay Lake ferry service cancelled for Labour Day weekend over labour dispute

The British Columbia government is warning travellers to make alternative arrangements if they were planning on using the Kootenay Lake ferry on the Labour Day weekend.

The province says contract negotiations between the union representing the ferry workers and Western Pacific Marine Ltd. have failed to reach a new collective agreement.

As a result, the private ferry service has been cancelled for the weekend.

The provincial government says a Labour Relations Board order set the essential service levels for Kootenay Lake as three round trips of the MV Osprey 2000 on weekdays only, excluding statutory holidays, for specific users who require the service for essential appointments or school.

That means there will be no service on weekends between Balfour and Kootenay Bay.

The Osprey 2000, the larger of two ferries on the 35-minute route, can carry up to 80 vehicles and 250 passengers.

The province says the service is expected to stop running on Saturday and the road detour is via Highway 3 and Highway 6.

