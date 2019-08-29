A push by local groups for more naloxone kits on Saskatoon streets

Two organizations joined forces in Saskatoon on Thursday to teach people how to use naloxone kits.

AIDS Saskatoon and Moms Stop the Harm (MSTH) held a training session open to anyone interested in taking home a naloxone kit in case of an opioid overdose.

Marie Agioritis is an advocate for MSTH and wants to see more supports for people in need across Saskatchewan. She said naloxone kits are one way anyone can help.

“We’re starting to make a difference,” she explained.

“People are beginning to care and understand. We had 140 overdoses in Saskatchewan last year as a direct result of substance use.”

Lauryn Kronick, with AIDS Saskatoon, explained naloxone is a drug that works as an opioid reversal. She said a simple training session can help anyone learn how to identify an overdose situation and inject the drug directly into the muscle.

“The thing you always want to do first is call 911, that way EMS will be on their way and then you want to actually administer the naloxone,” she said.

“Inside you have your three vials of naloxone, these are 0.4 milligrams.”

Kronick said naloxone is not harmful if injected into a person who may not be overdosing on opioids and they want to create more public awareness about the lifesaving drug.

“We really just want to make sure that people in the community know naloxone exists,” she said.

“We can show them how to use it if they find themselves in a situation where they need to use it now they’re trained up.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, AIDS Saskatoon and pharmacy’s across the province are able to provide the basic training and kits to anyone who is willing to learn.