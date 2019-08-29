God's Lake First Nation
August 29, 2019 8:59 pm
Updated: August 29, 2019 9:10 pm

God’s Lake First Nation declares state of emergency after string of suicides

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A state of emergency has been declared in God's Lake First Nation after several suicides.

A state of emergency has been declared in God’s Lake First Nation after four young people died by suicide this summer along with 22 suicide attempts.

Chief Gilbert Andrews said the community, located about 1,000 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, is also dealing with a meth crisis and some residents are battling drug and alcohol addictions

“This is a crisis that our health staff are dealing with every day and we need help immediately,” Andrews said.


The MKO, which represents God’s Lake, said they are deeply concerned.

“We have called on officials with the Government of Canada to ensure the community receives proper resources such as qualified therapists,” MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said.

Chief Andrews said a community meeting is planned for next week to work on a plan to alleviate the concerns.

“We must develop a comprehensive plan in partnership with the federal government, otherwise this crisis will continue, and we will continue to experience tragedy and trauma.”

