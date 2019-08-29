Scheer set to address controversies over stance on same-sex marriage, abortion

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is set to address social policy controversies that have dogged him and his party for the last week and raised questions about the party’s potential in the upcoming election.

Scheer is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in Toronto after days of ducking the spotlight following the emergence of a 14-year-old video in which he lays forth his opposition to same-sex marriage.

The video was released by the Liberals last Friday along with a demand that Scheer explain himself and whether as prime minister he’d still deny LGBTQ couples the right to marry.

While Scheer’s office hastened to put out that political fire with a statement.

“Mr. Scheer supports same-sex marriage as defined in law and as prime minister will, of course, uphold it,” his director of communications, Brock Harrison, tweeted last Thursday.

“This is yet another desperation tactic from Trudeau on the eve of an election to distract from his record of failure and incompetence.”

But calls have not abated for the party leader to address the issue in person and clarify his views.

Doubt has also been sown about what precisely a Conservative government would or would not allow when it came to a debate about abortion rights.

Quebec candidates have been told one would never happen, while Scheer has promised in the past to let MPs speak freely on any issue.

That’s raised the question of whether he would allow backbench MPs to table bills attempting to restrict abortion access.