September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Hamilton Mountain

By Staff Global News

The federal riding of Hamilton-Mountain, Ontario.

Elections Canada
New Democrat and former Hamilton Councillor Scott Duvall won the riding in the 2015 election taking over for New Democrat Chris Charlton who decided not to run for re-election. Charlton had been the MP for the Mountain between 2006 and 2015.

Candidates

Liberals: Bruno Uggenti
Conservatives: Peter Dyakowski
NDP: Scott Duvall (Incumbent)
Green: David Urquhart
People’s Party Of Canada: Trevor Marshall Lee

A riding directly south of Hamilton’s downtown core, this electoral district is bordered by the Niagara Escarpment east of West 5th road, and Rymal Road to the south—except for the area between the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Rymal, where the western border becomes Garth Street.

The riding was created in 1966 from parts of Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough—Aldershot, Hamilton South, Hamilton West, Stoney Creek, and Wentworth ridings. In 2003, the riding was redefined to what it is now. It has a riding population of around 103,615.

