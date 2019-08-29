Man charged after 2 teens allegedly sexually assaulted at Scarborough mall: police

Toronto police say the have arrested a man after two teens were sexually assaulted in a shopping mall on two separate occasions over the course of a month.

Police say the first incident happened on July 29, when a stranger approached a 16-year-old boy at the Scarborough Town Centre and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

They say the second incident happened at the same mall on Tuesday afternoon, and involved a 19-year-old man.

Police say a 53-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.