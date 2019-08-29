What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

The Labour Day long weekend is upon us.

If you’re hoping to knock errands off your to-do list, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Sept. 2.

Hamilton

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies while some routes will not be operating at all.

ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Labour Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.

Recycling centres: Closed on Monday.

Administrative offices: Closed on Monday.

Recreation centres: Modified hours on Monday at Bennetto, Central, Stoney Creek, Valley and Westmount recreation centres.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, career development centres, special supports and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior centres: Closed on Monday, however, some seniors clubs will be running, including Club 60, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Club.

Arenas: Closed to public programming on Monday.

Pools: Sir Winston Churchill Pool and Dundas Driving Park Wading Pool will be open.

Animal services: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Canada Post: Closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Administrative services, including the Office of Roads and Parks Maintenance, will be closed on Monday, though emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.

Some pools, arenas and community centres will be closed, but there are exceptions, including the swimming pools at Mountainside Community Centre, Nelson Community Centre and LaSalle Park, which will all be open on Monday.

Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.

Halton Court Services will be closed on Labour Day, as well as Provincial Offences Court.

Free parking is available on the street in the downtown core, in municipal lots and at the parking garage.

Burlington Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the service’s administrative offices, including the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed. There will be route and schedule changes starting Sept. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on Labour Day, including Enterprise Centre, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed. However, most pools will be open. St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will open for its normal hours from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., while the Lion Dunc Schooley Pool is open but closes at dusk for the season.

City splash pads at Bogart Street Park, Catherine Street Park, Pearson Park and West Park are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of September, depending on the weather.

The Welland Museum is closed on Monday, but the Morningstar Mill heritage site at Decew Falls will be operating from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lakeside Park Carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. After Labour Day, hours will be reduced to weekends only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 14.

The Garden City Golf Course will be open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, weather permitting.

Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules. St. Catharines Transit will be implementing schedule changes on Sept. 1. Welland Transit will not be running.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.

Shopping

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be closed on Monday, except for:

Hamilton

Hess Tower (Main Street): open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

King Street West at Dundurn: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Hamilton Upper Mountian (Upper James): open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Main and Emerson: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Stoney Creek on King Street: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Glaeser on Wilson Street: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Meadowlands in Ancaster: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Mount Albion on Greenhill Avenue: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Russell on King Street: open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Rymal Road East: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

University Plaza on Osler Drive: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Fennell Square: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Waterdown: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Caledonia: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Burlington

Appleby: open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Brant & Upper Middle: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Dundas and Appleby: open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Dundas and Walker’s Line: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Halton Family Health on Walkers Line: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Headon Plaza: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Millcroft Shopping Centre: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Roseland Plaza: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Plains Road East: open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Brantford

North Park Plaza: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Stanley Street: open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

West Street: open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Cook on King George Street: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Colborne Street: open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Grimsby

Grimsby Square Plaza: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Governors and Main: open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beamsville

Serena Drive: open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Catharines

Pelham Heath Centre: open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday

Northend Plaza on Lakeshore Road: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Welland

Seaway Mall: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Rose City Plaza: open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

South Pelham Road: open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday

Niagara Falls

Victoria Plaza: open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

Lundy’s Lane: open 24 hours

Montrose and Preakness: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Town & Country: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Niagara On The Lake on Garrison Village Drive: open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday. However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Monday.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Pacific Mall in Toronto: open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Monday except for the Niagara Falls Supercentre, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Most stores are closed on Labour Day, except for:

282 Parkdale North, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

1111 Barton Street East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

959 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

396 Elizabeth Street, Burlington: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

280 Murray Street, Brantford: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

LCBO: All stores closed on Monday.

What’s open

Movie theatres

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope

Toronto tourist destinations such as the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo

Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and the Falls Illumination