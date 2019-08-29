What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

The Labour Day long weekend is upon us.
If you’re hoping to knock errands off your to-do list, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Sept. 2.
Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.
Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.
HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies while some routes will not be operating at all.
ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Labour Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.
Recycling centres: Closed on Monday.
Administrative offices: Closed on Monday.
Recreation centres: Modified hours on Monday at Bennetto, Central, Stoney Creek, Valley and Westmount recreation centres.
Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Monday.
Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.
Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.
Social services: All Ontario Works offices, career development centres, special supports and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.
Senior centres: Closed on Monday, however, some seniors clubs will be running, including Club 60, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Club.
Arenas: Closed to public programming on Monday.
Pools: Sir Winston Churchill Pool and Dundas Driving Park Wading Pool will be open.
Animal services: Closed Sunday and Monday.
Canada Post: Closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.
Administrative services, including the Office of Roads and Parks Maintenance, will be closed on Monday, though emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.
Some pools, arenas and community centres will be closed, but there are exceptions, including the swimming pools at Mountainside Community Centre, Nelson Community Centre and LaSalle Park, which will all be open on Monday.
Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.
Halton Court Services will be closed on Labour Day, as well as Provincial Offences Court.
Free parking is available on the street in the downtown core, in municipal lots and at the parking garage.
Burlington Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the service’s administrative offices, including the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed. There will be route and schedule changes starting Sept. 1.
Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on Labour Day, including Enterprise Centre, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.
The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed. However, most pools will be open. St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will open for its normal hours from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., while the Lion Dunc Schooley Pool is open but closes at dusk for the season.
City splash pads at Bogart Street Park, Catherine Street Park, Pearson Park and West Park are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of September, depending on the weather.
The Welland Museum is closed on Monday, but the Morningstar Mill heritage site at Decew Falls will be operating from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Lakeside Park Carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. After Labour Day, hours will be reduced to weekends only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 14.
The Garden City Golf Course will be open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, weather permitting.
Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules. St. Catharines Transit will be implementing schedule changes on Sept. 1. Welland Transit will not be running.
Garbage and recycling collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.
Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.
Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be closed on Monday, except for:
Hamilton
Burlington
Brantford
Grimsby
Beamsville
St. Catharines
Welland
Niagara Falls
Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday. However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Monday.
Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Monday except for the Niagara Falls Supercentre, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.
Alcohol
The Beer Store: Most stores are closed on Labour Day, except for:
LCBO: All stores closed on Monday.
