Shots fired at West End home; man and two teens arrested

A Winnipeg man and two teens are in custody after shots were fired at a house in the 400 block of Victor Street early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of gunshots just before 3 a.m., and tracked down a vehicle on McGee Street, where they found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

The four people who were in the vehicle were arrested.

Police also discovered damage to the exterior of a nearby house that was consistent with firearms.

One of the suspects, an underage male, was found with a knife, 3.4 grams of crack, and $450 in cash.

READ MORE: Cumberland Avenue raid nets police meth, coke, guns and more

Following an investigation, police said they think at least one of the people who were arrested had been inside the house at the time of the incident, and that the guns they seized from the car don’t match the ballistic evidence found on scene.

Christopher Jesse Dean Greene, 37, faces 29 gun-related charges.

Two youths, 16 and 17, also face a laundry list of charges – including a charge of possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking for the 16-year-old.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police