those old radio shows
September 9, 2019 2:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 13-14

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, Sept. 13:

Hour 1: Sherlock Holmes – Knife of Vengeance; Jack Benny – Guest Show
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Knute Rockne, All American
Hour 3: Weird Circle – Doll; Bulldog Drummond – Murder in the Ring
Hour 4: X Minus One – Man’s Best Friend; Mayor of the Town – Enemy Agents

Saturday, Sept. 14:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Close; Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Old Crush
Hour 2: Hancock’s Half Hour – Back from Holiday; Have Gun Will Travel – The Bells of Perdido
Hour 3: Shadow – Society of the Living Dead; Theater Five – The Scream
Hour 4: Father Knows Best – The French Teacher; Dark Fantasy – Men Call Me Mad
Hour 5: Romance – China Run; Boston Blackie – Invention Worth a Killing

