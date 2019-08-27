More than 150,000 Contigo kids’ water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Health Canada says more than 150,000 kids’ water bottles have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The agency says Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles with a black spout base and spout cover are included in the recall.

The water bottles, which were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs, come in three sizes —13 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces — and four bottle colours.

Health Canada notes that the bottles’s detachable silicone spout poses a choking hazard to children.

The affected products were sold in Canada, U.S., and Mexico from April 2018 to June of this year. Around 157,000 bottles were sold in Canada, 5.7 million were sold in the U.S., and 28,000 in Mexico.

Health Canada says consumers stop using the recalled water bottles immediately and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

More information is available here at the Health Canada website.

