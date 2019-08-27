Woman injured in Hwy. 7 rollover near Havelock: OPP

One woman was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 7 just east of Havelock on Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, emergency crews were called to Belmont Township 7th Line following reports of a vehicle that had rolled several times and struck a hydro pole, coming to rest back on its wheels. The area is about 43 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The woman was transported to hospital, but her condition is not yet known.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the cause of the collision.

