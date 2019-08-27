3 options proposed for redefining Saskatoon’s ward boundaries

A commission tasked with reviewing Saskatoon’s wards has come up with options for boundary changes leading into the 2020 municipal and school board elections.

The three potential options proposed by Saskatoon municipal wards commission will specifically affect wards 5, 7, 8, and 10.

READ MORE: S&P maintains AAA credit rating for City of Saskatoon

Under Saskatchewan’s Cities Act, wards must contain roughly the same population size with a variation of no more than 10 per cent from the average ward population.

The city estimates wards 7 and 10 currently exceed the 10 per cent variation and wards 5 and 8 are below the threshold, based on 2018 population statistics.

All wards could possibly be impacted by the boundary changes, depending on which option is decided on.

Option 1 would see changes to all 10 wards. Under option 2, wards 2, 3 and 4 would not be affected, while option 3 would only affect wards 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

City officials said consideration was given to the current population of each ward and future growth in developing the new boundary options.

The commission will be holding a second consultation at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 in Committee Room “E” at city hall for the public to offer feedback on the three options.

READ MORE: Saskatoon city council votes to continue developing climate plan

There is also a chance for people to offer feedback online.

Under provincial legislation, ward boundaries must be reviewed at least once every three election cycles, or when the population of a ward exceeds a 10 per cent variation limit.

WATCH: Latest news from Saskatoon city hall with Mayor Charlie Clark