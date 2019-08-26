Portland grass fire rages in city’s northeast, and wind is making it stronger: reports

Portland fire crews are struggling to contain a four-alarm grass fire that is growing stronger with the wind, reports said Monday.

The blaze is burning close to Rocky Butte in the city’s northeast area, some distance from Portland’s downtown, but the fire can be seen from there, The Oregonian reported.

The fire has set several buildings ablaze close to 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted on Monday.

NE 85th and Siskiyou: large grass fire has extended to several buildings nearby, avoid the area if possible, pio enroute to scene, multiple roads shut down @PBOTinfo #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 27, 2019

Portland residents were warned to avoid the area of NE 82nd Avenue.

Homes were being evacuated on Knott Street, Portland Fire and Rescue added.

This is now a 4 alarm fire. Please avoid the NE 82nd Ave area. Several structures are involved. Homes are being evacuated on NE Knott St. PIO is enroute. @PBOTinfo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 27, 2019

As many as 6,000 people were left without electricity amid the fire, KGW8 reported.

Numerous roads were closed — including the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Oregonian reporter Kale Williams tweeted a video that showed a plume of black smoke and several pops and bangs emerging as he filmed, just before 6 p.m. PST.

lots of bangs and pops pic.twitter.com/ZUmu4XaDpg — Kale Williams (@sfkale) August 27, 2019