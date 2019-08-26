Crews respond to ‘very serious’ crash between vehicle and train in Headingley

Emergency crews are at the scene of what RCMP are calling a “very serious collision” between a vehicle and a train in Headingley.

The crash happened on Roblin Boulevard between Alboro Street and Hwy 334 around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

Stars was called to this train crash involving a vehicle in Headingley. First responders also on scene. #globalwpg pic.twitter.com/8qfXCshynK — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) August 26, 2019

There’s no word yet on whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.

RCMP have closed Hwy 334 from Keough Avenue to Roblin Boulevard and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stars Air Ambulance was called to crash but a spokesperson told Global News their crews were told to stand down.

RCMP said they expect emergency personnel will be at the scene for an extended period of time.

