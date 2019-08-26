Alliston man charged twice in 24 hours for impaired driving, dangerous operation: OPP

A 33-year-old Alliston man was charged twice in 24 hours over the weekend for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle, OPP say.

On Saturday evening, officers received a traffic complaint and subsequently found the vehicle in question, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported armed robbery

Officers then conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver was impaired by alcohol and drugs, police add. He was charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle, officers say.

The following afternoon, officers then received a call regarding a collision at County Road 21 and County Road 10 in Essa, Ont., OPP say.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found an impaired man who was charged with similar offences less then 24 hours prior.

READ MORE: Orangeville woman dead after crashing into building: Nottawasaga OPP

Joseph Bidinot, 33, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of impaired driving, one count of driving while under suspension and one count of operating a vehicle with no insurance.

The accused was held in custody for a show case hearing due to the public safety concerns regarding his actions, police say.

WATCH: Man, 19, charged with impaired driving after deadly Richmond Hill crash