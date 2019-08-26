Lethbridge program provides backpacks for children heading back to school

It’s that time of year again when children need to get ready to head back to school. For families with multiple kids, getting all the required back-to-school items can not only make for stressful times, but those costs can also add up.

READ MORE: All packed for school? Show us how you prepare your backpack!

In an effort to alleviate some financial strain for families that need a little extra support, an organization called MyCityCare Lethbridge has prepared more than 500 backpacks filled with essential items such as notebooks, pens and binders.

“We like to be actively involved,” said Jennifer Tribble, program director with MyCityCare Lethbridge.

“We knew it was going to be a really big need and we’re just excited to step in.”

READ MORE: The benefits of getting kids in a back to school schedule

To receive a backpack, families need to register with the organization by visiting their location at 511-5 Ave. South in Lethbridge. For more information, you can call at 403-942-1378. This is the fourth year MyCityCare Lethbridge has offered this program.