Back-to-school essentials for kids this September

August is the time when parents start looking to get the best school essentials for their kids.

So what should parents look for when it comes to the perfect backpack?

“One of the most important things is fit,” said Matt Ronan, product specialist at MEC.

“You want to make sure whatever backpack you select fits your child well and supports their body.”

From backpacks to lunchboxes and everything in between it can be exhausting for parents to find just the right items to start the first day of school off right.

“A great way for kids to stay hydrated at school is a water bottle with a double wall,” Ronan said. “That means it will keep anything warm or cold depending on what you put into it.”

Being organized is very important when it comes to good grades, but equally important is the right school essentials making everything a little easier the first day of school.