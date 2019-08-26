Vehicle rollover near Taber sends two to hospital

A vehicle rollover just outside of Taber on Sunday sent a Medicine Hat man and woman to hospital.

Early that morning, Taber police said they spotted a truck swerving on Highway 36. Suspecting impaired driving, officers said they followed the truck onto Highway 3.

Officers say the driver quickly accelerated away from police, entered the centre meridian and lost control, rolling several times. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to Lethbridge Chinook Regional Hospital in critical condition, then airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. The 23-year-old female passenger was also sent to Lethbridge hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was allegedly stolen out of Medicine Hat that morning, police say, adding the investigation is ongoing.