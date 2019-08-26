Large quantity of marijuana stolen from legal pot farm in Norfolk County: OPP

A legal pot farm in Norfolk County was robbed by several armed people on Sunday, police say.

Norfolk County OPP say several people armed with handguns forced their way into a cannabis farm on Concession 14, Townsend, Norfolk County at around 2;30 p.m.

Once the bandits gained access, police say, they then attacked one person. The victim was left with minor injuries.

Police say they made off with a large quantity of marijuana in a red Ford pickup truck with a cap on the box along with a U-Haul truck.

“Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation,,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -222-8477.

