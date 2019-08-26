UNB researcher receives grant to explore medical potential of cannabis

A biochemist at the University of New Brunswick says the legalization of recreational cannabis has opened the door for scientists to find new medical uses for the plant.

Yang Qu says cannabis is rapidly being transformed from an underground species into an industrial crop that awaits medical and agricultural development.

READ MORE: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

He began work at the University of New Brunswick in January after being named the first cannabis health research chair in the country.

Qu says until now research has focused on increasing THC and CBD concentrations but has largely neglected the roughly 90 other cannabinoids that could be developed for other uses.

WATCH: Medical cannabis users concerned with number of dispensary raids

He says there will be a need to grow plants with specific cannabinoids as a medical use for each is identified.

His department has received $150,000 in federal funding to buy some of the needed research equipment.