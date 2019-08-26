Cannabis
UNB researcher receives grant to explore medical potential of cannabis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Yang Qu, Canada's first academic researcher focusing solely on the cannabis plant, poses in this recent handout photo. Yang Qu hopes to lead the way in unlocking the full potential of cannabis -- both commercially and medicinally -- just as he did as one of Canada's foremost anti-cancer drug researchers. Starting in January at the University of New Brunswick, Qu will be the country's first academic researcher focused solely on the cannabis plant, building on years of experience researching and developing anti-cancer drugs.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - UNB, Cameron Fitch
A biochemist at the University of New Brunswick says the legalization of recreational cannabis has opened the door for scientists to find new medical uses for the plant.

Yang Qu says cannabis is rapidly being transformed from an underground species into an industrial crop that awaits medical and agricultural development.

He began work at the University of New Brunswick in January after being named the first cannabis health research chair in the country.

Qu says until now research has focused on increasing THC and CBD concentrations but has largely neglected the roughly 90 other cannabinoids that could be developed for other uses.

He says there will be a need to grow plants with specific cannabinoids as a medical use for each is identified.

His department has received $150,000 in federal funding to buy some of the needed research equipment.

