Environment
August 26, 2019 12:29 pm
Updated: August 26, 2019 12:30 pm

Federal government to enlist private boats to assist with icebreaking in northern N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence Serge Cormier rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
A A

The federal government is looking to the private sector to help with icebreaking duties in northern New Brunswick.

A new arrangement has been announced that beginning this winter will allow the Canadian Coast Guard to call up third party icebreakers on an as-needed basis to open local harbours for passage by fishing boats.

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard’s first new icebreaker welcomed to fleet

Similar arrangements are already in place on the St. Lawrence Seaway and on the Great Lakes.

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier made the announcement Monday.

WATCH: ‘Substantial,’ expensive repairs of sabotaged Canadian Coast Guard vessel could take years

He says it’s important to allow fishing activities to start as early as possible, and the safety of the fishermen is a priority.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Acadie-Bathurst
Canadian Coast Guard
Coast Guard
Fisheries
fisherman
Fishermen
Ice
Ice Breaker
New Brunswick
Serge Cormier
St Lawrence Seaway

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.