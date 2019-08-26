Federal government to enlist private boats to assist with icebreaking in northern N.B.

The federal government is looking to the private sector to help with icebreaking duties in northern New Brunswick.

A new arrangement has been announced that beginning this winter will allow the Canadian Coast Guard to call up third party icebreakers on an as-needed basis to open local harbours for passage by fishing boats.

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard’s first new icebreaker welcomed to fleet

Similar arrangements are already in place on the St. Lawrence Seaway and on the Great Lakes.

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier made the announcement Monday.

WATCH: ‘Substantial,’ expensive repairs of sabotaged Canadian Coast Guard vessel could take years

He says it’s important to allow fishing activities to start as early as possible, and the safety of the fishermen is a priority.