OPP lay impaired driving charges in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

OPP laid several impaired driving charges over the weekend in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

On Saturday, Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to reports of a vehicle allegedly being driven in an erratic manner on Highway 7 in the former Emily Township. The suspect vehicle was eventually located and officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Matthew Cowie, 26, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Emily Township) was charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 19. His vehicle was towed from the scene and was impounded for seven days.

Also on Saturday, Northumberland OPP responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 401 westbound near Shelter Valley Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township. OPP say the driver’s side door was open and the driver appear to be in distress. Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Drew Dougherty, 21, of Stittsville, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 25.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP responded to a traffic complaint of an eastbound vehicle allegedly unable to maintain travelling on a marked lane on Highway 401. Officers located the suspect vehicle near Gully Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

The driver, Kyle Taylor Coughlan, 34, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Then around 10 p.m., officers stopped a SUV which was allegedly travelling 41 km/h over the posted speed limit in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Hamilton Township. OPP say a subsequent roadside screening device (ASD) resulted in a fail for the driver. She was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

Shelby Leigh Fallis, 25, of Pickering, was charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

OPP say Doughtery, Coughland and Fallis were each released and are scheduled to make separate court appearances in Cobourg on Sept. 25. Their driver’s licences were suspended and vehicles towed from the scene and impounded.

