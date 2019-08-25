Trudeau to meet with Trump at G7 summit with focus on trade, economic issues

Justin Trudeau will have a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump today on the margins of the G7 summit in France, where the two are expected to talk trade and economic issues amid rising concerns about a possible global recession.

The prime minister will host the bilateral meeting, and is expected to focus on building upon positive dealings that he and other Canadian officials have had with the White House in recent days and weeks.

Canadian officials highlighted the shared commitment of the two leaders to the new North American trade deal as a key point of discussion _ a topic that offers Trudeau the opportunity to highlight common ground with the unpredictable U.S. president.

The G7 leaders began their summit meetings this morning with a working session that focused on the economy and security issues.

A Canadian official said Trudeau stressed his support for free and fair trade and for efforts to reform the World Trade Organization.

Trump, meanwhile, has tried to downplay concerns the meetings of the Group of Seven leaders will be tense today, saying in a tweet this morning the leaders are all “getting along very well,” and taking issue with some media reports indicating otherwise.