An unsuccessful house giveaway contest has left an Alberta homeowner subjected to death threats.

Alla Wagner, the Millarville woman behind the letter-writing contest launched in January, said people are threatening her via email and through social media, claiming the contest was a scam.

She created the “Write a Letter, Win a House” contest to help sell her $1.7 million home.

Wagner needed 68,000 submissions at $25 dollars per entry to get the full value of her home. When she only received about 4,000 submissions, she called the contest off.

She said she has refunded about 1,000 entries so far and is working on the others, insisting it is not a scam.

“There are some people that are actually threatening me, that they’re going to come out and kill me if I don’t send everybody’s money tomorrow,” she said Saturday.

“I’m not well enough, I have a business to run, I have a life to live. I cannot just sit 24 hours and just send money out.

“I just need people to be patient and let me close this whole thing with dignity. My business reputation means absolutely everything to me.”

Wagner said she has contacted the RCMP over the threats.