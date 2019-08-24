Swimming advisory issued for beach in Summerland

A swimming advisory has been issued for the south end of Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach in Summerland.

Issued by the District of Summerland on Friday, the advisory says swimming and water recreational activities at the beach are not recommended until further notice due to bacterial counts exceeding Health Canada guidelines.

According to Interior Health, water samples are taken weekly across many beaches in the Okanagan.

Beach advisories are also posted by Interior Health.

The latest results for Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach, taken Aug. 19, show an acceptable level of E. coli at the north end (140 E. coli per 100 ml of water) but an unacceptable level of E. coli at the south end (7,800 E. coli per 100 ml of water).

For more about Interior Health’s sampling results, click here.

