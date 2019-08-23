‘One of the least Canadian things I’ve seen’: anti-immigration billboard sparks anger in Halifax

A new billboard that endorses the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) and calls on voters to “say NO to mass immigration” has many wondering how the ad was approved in the first place.

The billboard along the Bedford Highway, featuring an image of People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, was first seen by Halifax commuters Friday morning.

Reaction to the message was swift, with many calling for its immediate removal.

@RhondaBrown5 Very disappointed that this is allowed to be displayed. —

Maggie Archibald (@maggiearchibald) August 23, 2019

@RhondaBrown5 It's disgusting and should be taken down. —

Laura Krabappel (@laurakrabappel) August 23, 2019

@RhondaBrown5 I am very disappointed that Pattison would allow a billboard to go up that says this. —

allyson (@allieawake) August 23, 2019

READ MORE: Elections Canada slammed after warning groups climate change may be ‘partisan’ issue

But according to the People’s Party, they had nothing to do with the billboard’s installation.

“The billboards are not the product of the People’s Party of Canada,” Johanne Mennie, the party’s executive director, said in a phone interview Friday. “They are authorized by a third party and the PPC has not been in any contact with this third party.”

According to the bottom of the ad, it’s authorized by True North Strong and Free Advertising Corp. That organization is headed up by Frank Smeenk, the president and CEO of mining company KWG Resources in Toronto.

No one with the company replied to a request for comment.

Randy Otto with Pattinson Outdoor would not comment on the advertisement or its message, but noted that the company that paid for the advertisement is “clearly displayed” at the bottom.

“If they wish to discuss the terms of the contract, that would be up to them,” Otto said.

READ MORE: Maxime Bernier says there won’t be a ‘real’ leaders’ debate if he’s not invited

The People’s Party’s controversial views include the end of “official” multiculturalism in Canada and the preservation of “Canadian values and culture.” Bernier has vowed to axe the Canadian Multiculturalism Act if elected and cancel all funding that promotes the concept.

The party was founded last year and plans to run candidates in every riding in the upcoming federal election.

The PPC would not comment on whether they have plans to seek the billboard’s removal. But several residents in Halifax on Friday wanted to see it gone.

“In more liberal times, that would not be the sort of thing that anyone would want to be associated with,” said Andrew Kernohan.

“It’s a bit on the miserable side.”

Asrshia Vosoughi, whose family immigrated to Canada from Iran when he was just 7 years old, points to the economic boost that immigration can provide.

“My parents are doctors … a very high number of skilled jobs are immigrants who come from different countries. I think it’s ridiculous to say ‘no immigration,'” said Vosoughi.

“It’s one of the least Canadian things I’ve seen in all my time in this country.”

Nova Scotia politicians have also taken to social media to condemn the message.

Immigration is critical to the future of Nova Scotia and Canada. This type of rhetoric only creates division. Very disappointing to see this being promoted on a billboard in Nova Scotia. https://t.co/kv6dsOphmx — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) August 23, 2019

How about no to Maxime Bernier, instead. There's no place in Nova Scotia for the PPC's politics of fear & division. Our province is a welcoming place, one where newcomers become our neighbours. We also understand that immigration is key to addressing our demographic challenges. https://t.co/RA0czEYOix — Andy Fillmore, MP (@AndyFillmoreHFX) August 23, 2019

Dalhousie University political sociologist Howard Ramos is unsure of how effective the ad will be, as there’s a great deal of support for immigration in the Atlantic region.

“Certainly there will be some people in Halifax that will respond to it, but the overwhelming majority of people in Halifax are pro-immigration. So I don’t see this having a lot of resonance or ability to attract a large base of people,” Ramos said.

“This kind of message doesn’t have legitimacy in Atlantic Canada and there’s little room for it.”