Manitoba Liberals promise to build more housing, fund programs for seniors

Manitoba’s Liberals say they would create 1,200 additional housing units for seniors if the party were to win the Sept. 10 election.

Leader Dougald Lamont says the community-based units would be built by 2024 at a cost of $160 million.

He says he would also boost home-care funding by $38 million in the first year.

And he would put $5 million more each year into programs for seniors.

Lamont says he would also create the role of an independent seniors advocate.

He says a Liberal government would do more for seniors than the Progressive Conservatives have.

