Man breaks in to woman’s home, sexually assaults her then flees, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after a man broke into her house and sexually assaulted her, said police.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 8 at the victim’s Houde Drive home.

Police said the man broke in around 5:30 a.m., sexually assaulted the victim, and then fled. The woman was treated at hospital and released.

The Sex Crimes Unit continues to investigate and is looking for a man around 25-30 years old, described as being clean-shaven with a smaller build.

He was wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark gym pants with a blue stripe down the side, and police said he may have spoken with a Spanish accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

