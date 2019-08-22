New supportive housing to assist Londons youth transitioning out of foster care

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) announced a new project for young adults who are aging out of the care with Children’s Aid Society of London Middlesex (CAS).

YOU is starting a new supportive housing project with $559,463 in funding from the National Housing Co-investment Fund.

The funding will help renovate 340 Richmond Street into five supportive and affordable apartments for young adults leaving the care of CAS.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, said this project is an example of how London is starting to solve the housing crisis in one of the most creative ways he has seen across the country.

“What London is doing that’s absolutely fascinating is taking advantage of its old housing stock, its old buildings, and through its main streets revitalization programs it’s kind of doing economic development and social house simultaneously,” Vaughan said.

He added the goal is to help kids aging out of the system before they end up on the streets.

“They will be provided with social housing as they transition from kids in foster care into becoming kids at university, or down the street working at a cafe, or maybe one day on city council,” said Vaughan.

“The idea here is to not let kids get more damaged before you start helping them. Stop the pain and get into a healing position.”

The units will also include support services to set residents up for success long term, with services like on-the-job training programs, housing stability support, and health and wellness support.

This project is just the latest in several programs YOU already has underway, including a 30-bedroom emergency youth shelter for young adults aged 16 to 24.

Three properties near Richmond and York streets, just across the street from YOU’s Cornerstone building, are also being transformed into a housing and support complex for youth, expectant teen mothers, young mothers, and babies.

That group of buildings will include 37 affordable housing units and a youth wellness hub.