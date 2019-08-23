Live in the Okanagan: From The Pickups’ rock-n-roll to Floyd Meets Brown’s last show it will be a great weekend for music in the valley
The music listings have shrunk this weekend but there will be some quality shows in the valley.
From local rock-n-roller’s to jazz to folk indie, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer week.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Sarah Jane Scouten at Salmon Arm Wharf
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Aug. 23
The Pickups at The Kal
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Leila Neverland at The BX Press
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site
Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Black Cat Soul at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Brandon Isaak at Spinners Sound Centre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at spinnerssoundcentre.ca
Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Sister Speak at Record City
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
6 Shades of Grey at Civic Plaza
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Country
Saturday, Aug. 24
JS Garcia Band and The Feels at Swallwell Park
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Aug. 23
Ancient Engines with Heart and Hustle at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 am.
- Tickets available at the door
Cloaker and Floorboards at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Brandon Isaak at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
The Raz at The Munkey’s Fist
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Apollo Agua at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Chuck Buck Band, Hillside Outlaws and Mabaleka at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Tune it down Turn it up music festival
Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan
Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Munnin’s Post
Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Aug. 24
Floyd Meets Brown at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Carbons at The Perch
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Melissa Livingstone at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Dustin McGrifford, Megan Freeman and Joel Vanderhoek at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sunday, Aug. 25
Gabriel Palatchi at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
ReX, Sista B and the Boyz, Via Barcelonia and Kentucky Eileen at Barn Owl Brewing Company
- Scheduled 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sister Speak Band at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The GreGreG’s at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
That Awful Variety Show at Fux 74 Eatery
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Darsombra and Behemoth Sleeps at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Andrew Judah and Post Modern Connection at Canoe Coffee Roasters
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Tristan Coal at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
West Kelowna
Friday, Aug. 23
Under the Rocks at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Summerland
Friday, Aug. 23
The Creeks at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at exploretock.com
Saturday, Aug. 24
The Blueshounds at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at exploretock.com
Aaron Loewen at Lunessence Winery & Vineyard
- Scheduled 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Alicia Toner at Okanagan Crush Pad
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com
Penticton
Friday, Aug. 23
Awolk at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Blue City Trio at The Barking Parrot
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Ari Neufeld at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
DJ Yee and DJ Haw at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Victor Nesrallah at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Blue City Trio at The Barking Parrot
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lindsay Beaver at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Saturday, Aug. 24
Heatseeker at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com
West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation Fundraiser at Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at nobleridge.com
Julian Taylor Band at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at tinhorn.com
Timbre Wolves at Quinta Ferreira Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Ari Neufeld at Quinta Ferreira Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
