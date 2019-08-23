Live in the Okanagan: From The Pickups’ rock-n-roll to Floyd Meets Brown’s last show it will be a great weekend for music in the valley

The music listings have shrunk this weekend but there will be some quality shows in the valley.

From local rock-n-roller’s to jazz to folk indie, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Sarah Jane Scouten at Salmon Arm Wharf

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Aug. 23

The Pickups at The Kal

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Leila Neverland at The BX Press

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Black Cat Soul at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Brandon Isaak at Spinners Sound Centre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at spinnerssoundcentre.ca

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Sister Speak at Record City

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6 Shades of Grey at Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country

Saturday, Aug. 24

JS Garcia Band and The Feels at Swallwell Park

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 23

Ancient Engines with Heart and Hustle at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 am.

Tickets available at the door

Cloaker and Floorboards at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Brandon Isaak at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Raz at The Munkey’s Fist

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Apollo Agua at The Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chuck Buck Band, Hillside Outlaws and Mabaleka at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tune it down Turn it up music festival

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Munnin’s Post

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Aug. 24

Floyd Meets Brown at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Carbons at The Perch

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Melissa Livingstone at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Dustin McGrifford, Megan Freeman and Joel Vanderhoek at The Grateful Fed

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sunday, Aug. 25

Gabriel Palatchi at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

ReX, Sista B and the Boyz, Via Barcelonia and Kentucky Eileen at Barn Owl Brewing Company

Scheduled 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sister Speak Band at Kerry Park

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

The GreGreG’s at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

That Awful Variety Show at Fux 74 Eatery

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Darsombra and Behemoth Sleeps at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Andrew Judah and Post Modern Connection at Canoe Coffee Roasters

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Tristan Coal at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

West Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 23

Under the Rocks at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Summerland

Friday, Aug. 23

The Creeks at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Saturday, Aug. 24

The Blueshounds at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Aaron Loewen at Lunessence Winery & Vineyard

Scheduled 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Alicia Toner at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, Aug. 23

Awolk at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Blue City Trio at The Barking Parrot

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Ari Neufeld at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DJ Yee and DJ Haw at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Victor Nesrallah at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Blue City Trio at The Barking Parrot

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Lindsay Beaver at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Saturday, Aug. 24

Heatseeker at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation Fundraiser at Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at nobleridge.com

Julian Taylor Band at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at tinhorn.com

Timbre Wolves at Quinta Ferreira Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Ari Neufeld at Quinta Ferreira Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.