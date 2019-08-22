New Brunswick disaster assistance application open until Aug. 30 for those affected by flooding

The New Brunswick government says anyone in the province affected by severe flooding earlier this year has until August 30th to apply for disaster assistance.

The government is also offering assistance to anyone who needs help filling out an application.

Provincial officials issued a statement on Thursday that includes a recommendation to call 1-888-553-8558 or email emo.recovery@gnb.ca if anyone needs assistance.

Homeowners, small businesses and not-for-profit groups have filed 679 damage reports to the Emergency Measures Organization – and 340 applications for assistance have been received.