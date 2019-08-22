Environment
August 22, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 2:53 pm

New Brunswick disaster assistance application open until Aug. 30 for those affected by flooding

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH (April 29, 2019): Parts of Grand Lake, N.B., have been devastated by flood waters, after a weekend of heavy rain and high winds tore through homes and cottages in the small community near Minto, N.B. Morganne Campbell brings us the latest.

The New Brunswick government says anyone in the province affected by severe flooding earlier this year has until August 30th to apply for disaster assistance.

The government is also offering assistance to anyone who needs help filling out an application.

READ MORE (May 2, 2019): Health Canada warns victims of spring flooding about possible dangers to health when they return home

Provincial officials issued a statement on Thursday that includes a recommendation to call 1-888-553-8558 or email emo.recovery@gnb.ca if anyone needs assistance.

Homeowners, small businesses and not-for-profit groups have filed 679 damage reports to the Emergency Measures Organization – and 340 applications for assistance have been received.

