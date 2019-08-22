Okanagan weather: Wet finish to the week, warm end to August

After a wet Wednesday, sunshine returned to the Okanagan on Thursday morning, with temperatures dipping to 10 degrees to start the day.

Beautiful blue skies helped heat the valley into the low 20s by mid-morning, with the mercury expected to surge into the mid-20s for an afternoon high, a bit cooler behind the previous day’s cold front.

The next upper trough, coupled with a pack of fronts, will push clouds back in Thursday night, with a good chance of rain arriving by mid-morning.

Showers will continue into the afternoon, with a minimal amount of precipitation accumulation expected as temperatures struggle to get into the low 20s during the day.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return to start the fourth weekend of August on Saturday, with afternoon highs recovering back into the mid-20s.

Yet another wave of clouds is expected to slide in early Sunday, with a chance of a spotty shower, which will keep the mercury back in the low-to-mid 20s later in the day.

The final week of August is shaping up to be stellar, with a return to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs pushing from the mid-20s to the upper 20s by the end of the week.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.