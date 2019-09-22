Canada election: York Centre
Voters in the York Centre riding elected Michael Levitt of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.
Candidates
Liberal: Michael Levitt
Conservative: Rachel Willson
NDP: Andrea Vasquez-Jimenez
Green: Romana Lyon
PPC: Philip Hornak
The riding is part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Highway 401 to the south, Bathurst Street to the east, Steeles Avenue West to the north and Keel street, Grandravine Drive, Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street to the west.
The riding was previously favourited to be a Liberal seat, however the Conservative Party’s Mark Adler won the seat in 2011. In 2015, Liberal MP Michael Levitt won the seat back. In the 2012 redistribution process, the riding lost some of its territory to Willowdale and Thornill for the 2015 election.
