Scheduled maintenance to close westbound lanes of Linc this weekend: City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will close down the westbound lanes of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) on Friday night as crews conduct regular maintenance on the major thoroughfare over two weekends.

The closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last until Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. covering the stretch of road between the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud Street to Mohawk Road West.

However, access between Highway 403 and the Mohawk Road exit will be maintained during the closure.

In a release, the city says the work will involve repairs to the asphalt, pavement resurfacing, clearing of catch basins, the addition of reflectors and continuing signage repair.

The city is anticipating an increase in traffic during the two maintenance weekends, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.

The second weekend closure is set for Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 and will encompass the eastbound lanes over the same stretch from Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud Street to Mohawk Road West.

Both dates are subject to change depending on the weather “given the nature of the work,” the city said in its release.

The maintenance shutdown comes after unscheduled rolling closures of the Linc took place in July to address concerns about the stability of overhead signs.

Two consultant reports released on the city’s website in August said the closures were “urgent” in order to address the condition of several structures on the Linc with deficiencies related to their catwalks and sign bolts.

