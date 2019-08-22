Peterborough man, 19, charged with sexual assault: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service says on Aug. 19, the accused and a female he knows were at a Peterborough residence. It’s alleged the man sexually assaulted the female.

The incident was reported to police on Aug. 20.

Zachary Warner, 19, of Milford Drive in Peterborough was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 19.

