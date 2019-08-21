Weather
Lightning strike blamed for downed hydro poles near Peterborough

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of several downed hydro pole just outside of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Douro-Dummer Township firefighters and Peterborough County OPP responded to the area of Centre Road between Douro 5th Line and County Road 28, following reports of downed lines and poles across the road, about 10 km outside Peterborough.

Hydro One staff on scene told Global News Peterborough that one of the poles was struck by lighting and was split down the middle.

It also had a crack, which they believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

The weight of the lines, workers said, brought the other poles down following the initial strike.

Centre Road was expected to be closed Wednesday night as Hydro One staff continued repairs.

More than two dozen customers were without power, Hydro One said.

